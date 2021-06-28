Autopilot issue contributed to naval helicopter crash that killed six: investigation

Military personnel salute as the homecoming motorcade procession for the return of Capt. Brenden MacDonald, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins, drives through 12 Wing Shearwater near Dartmouth, N.S. on Thursday, June 25, 2020. Six Canadian Armed Forces members died when a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter flying from the Halifax-class frigate HMCS Fredericton crashed off the coast of Greece while taking part in a NATO exercise in the Mediterranean. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan