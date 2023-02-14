Ex-SNC-Lavalin executive Sami Bebawi loses appeal, must report to prison

A former SNC-Lavalin executive who paid kickbacks to foreign officials and pocketed millions has lost an appeal of his 2019 fraud conviction. Sami Bebawi, 76, had appealed his conviction of the grounds that evidence gathered through an RCMP undercover operation and wiretap targeting his former lawyer -- who was part of a plan to bribe a government witness -- should not have been admitted. Bebawi leaves a courtroom in Montreal on Feb. 15, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson