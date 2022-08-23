No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $25 million Lotto Max jackpot No winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot Aug 23, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There was no winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $25 million draw.The jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 26 will be an estimated $31 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Human Interest Jackpot Max Ticket Draw Winning Lottery Lotto Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesHe fought the law – and wonTrial dates set for woman who berated Oliver studentsCurvy new apartment building approvedTraffic safety petition falls flatToy storyProperty owner takes swing at indoor baseball facilityEXCLUSIVE: Q&A with David EbySewer dispute halts development in Heritage HillsJobs for those with diverse abilitiesOliver ER closing Thursday night Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Sports scores for Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022 No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $25 million Lotto Max jackpot Commission: Seoul government responsible for facility abuse Bradley sparks 8-run rally, Blue Jays beat Red Sox 9-3 Nadler defeats Maloney in battle of top House Democrats Rep. Carolyn Maloney's 30-year career ends in loss to Nadler