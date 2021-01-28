Montreal police arrest suspect after officer injured during traffic stop

Montreal police say they have arrested a suspect after an officer was injured when a traffic stop turned violent.
Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant says the injured officer is recovering in hospital and his life is not in danger.
Police initially reported the officer had been shot in the upper body, but Brabant later said investigators are trying to determine if he was injured by a firearm or by physical contact with the suspect.
Police say the incident took place just after 3:50 p.m. in the city's Park-Extension neighbourhood when a police officer stopped a vehicle in front of a building on Cremazie Blvd.
Brabant says an altercation ensued between the driver and the officer.
About two hours after the incident, Montreal police tweeted that an officer had been "seriously injured" and a spokesman said he had been shot.
A large perimeter was established in the area as the suspect was sought, and dozens of patrol calls filled the surrounding streets with their lights flashing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2021.