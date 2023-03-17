No winning ticket sold for Friday's $34 million Lotto Max jackpot No winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot Mar 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $34 million draw.The jackpot for the next draw on March 21 will be an estimated $40 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Human Interest Gambling Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCreditor coming for ‘spectacular’ Osoyoos estateTransportation Strategy could see big changes to Highway 97Breastfeeding advocate says myths are formulatedUPDATE: Bike route back on?Burton Cummings headlining Rock the LakeGiant ant fossil found near PrincetonPenticton locks in 9.5% tax hikeSummerland halts water meter upgrades pending more public consultation‘There’s no respect’: Judge’s comments shock KIRS survivor as land defenders given jail timeProbe launched into death of teen worker in grain elevator fall Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Sports scoreboard for Friday, March 17, 2023 Wyoming governor signs measure prohibiting abortion pills Connor Bedard scores hat trick, but Pats fall 9-5 to Warriors in WHL No winning ticket sold for Friday's $34 million Lotto Max jackpot Winterton hat trick spurs Knights to 6-3 win over Frontenacs in the OHL Stars on ice