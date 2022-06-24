Hillier calls on Ottawa to provide aid to Ukraine, laments waning interest in war

This photo posted by Cukr magazine on April 19, 2022 shows the wreckage of a home after shelling in the town of Klymentove, Sumy, Ukraine. Retired general Rick Hillier is lamenting what he sees as waning Canadian interest in the war in Ukraine as public and political attention turns increasingly toward the rising rate of inflation and other issues closer to home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Cukr