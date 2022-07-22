Confronting Pope Francis, Monkeypox experience : In The News for July 22

Elder Peter Irniq, holds up a photo of Fr. Johannes Rivoire, who is wanted in Canada for abusing children in Nunavut but now resides in France, as he stands with NDP MPs Charlie Angus outside the Department of Justice during a rally to demand an independent investigation into Canada's crimes against Indigenous Peoples, including those at Indian Residential Schools, in Ottawa on Saturday, July 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang