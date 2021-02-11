Call for decriminalization as B.C. sets record for most overdose deaths in a year

VANCOUVER - British Columbia has recorded the most deaths ever in a single year due to an unnatural cause, with 1,716 lives lost to illicit drug overdoses in 2020.
Chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said Thursday that's an "alarming" death rate of 33.4 per 100,000 people and it far surpassed fatalities caused by suicides, homicides, motor vehicle crashes and prescription drug deaths combined.
Lapointe said harm reduction measures, such as overdose prevention sites, were starting to have an effect in 2019, but the COVID-19 pandemic drove people back inside their homes, where they use drugs alone.
"While many may think that deaths due to illicit drugs are confined to small areas or populations in our province, in fact people are dying in communities across B.C., from all walks of life, and leaving behind broken-hearted family, friends and colleagues," she told a news conference.
Lapointe said virtually no part of the province is untouched by the opioid crisis, and most people dying are males between 19 and 59 years old in private homes.
B.C. declared a public health emergency in 2016 after a significant increase in overdose deaths caused by powerful opioids, including the synthetic drug fentanyl.
Lapointe said fentanyl is still driving the public health emergency, while cocaine is the next most common substance detected, along with methamphetamine, other opioids and alcohol.
"We must turn this terrible trajectory around," she said.
The coroner said it's time to decriminalize the simple possession of drugs so that public health officials can reduce the harm and stigma associated with substance use.
"We know that decades of this punishing and stigmatizing approach have brought us to the devastating place we're in today," she said.
She also said essential harm reduction services must continue to be available for people who use illicit substances, including overdose prevention sites and access to the life-saving drug naloxone.
A safe supply of pharmaceutical alternatives is also essential, she said, and doctors and nurses must be encouraged to prescribe them to patients.
Further, a regulated, accessible system of treatment and recovery must be available across the province to ensure that help is there when people are looking for it, without wait times, she added.
Lapointe was joined by Chief Const. Mike Serr of the Abbotsford Police Department and Leslie McBain, co-founder of Moms Stop the Harm.
Serr co-chairs the drug advisory committee of the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police, which recommended in July 2020 that all police agencies in Canada recognize substance abuse and addiction as public health issues and endorsed the decriminalization of personal possession of illicit drugs.
"As police, we need to continue to focus on organized crime and those who produce, import and distribute these highly toxic and lethal drugs onto our streets," Serr said.
McBain, whose 25-year-old son Jordan Miller died of a drug overdose in 2014, urged B.C. Premier John Horgan and the federal government to do more.
Both have taken "incremental steps," such as the federal government funding four safe-supply projects in Victoria and Vancouver, but hundreds of such locations are needed, she said.
"I don't think this is how Canada rolls. It is now, but it isn't where we want to be," she said. "Stigma is the biggest barrier to change."
B.C.'s minister of mental health and addictions and Vancouver's mayor were set to hold news conferences about the opioid crisis later Thursday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021.