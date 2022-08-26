No winning ticket sold for Friday's $31 million Lotto Max jackpot No winning ticket for Friday's Lotto Max jackpot Aug 26, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $31 million draw.The jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 30 will be an estimated $40 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Human Interest Jackpot Max Ticket Draw Winning Lottery Lotto Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Articles14-year-old girl missing in KeremeosHe fought the law – and won‘Piece of paradise’ listed for $10MTraffic safety petition falls flatSewer owner rejects claim system at risk of ‘catastrophic failure’Taxman still coming to 3 churchesHelp sought identifying robbery suspectDisgraced massage therapist preyed on victim’s faithLow-income seniors' housing project inches forwardJobs for those with diverse abilities Images Videos Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News More than $140-million in drugs found in luxury car shipped from Canada to Australia Mother of Quebecer killed in Ukraine tells memorial service her son was a hero Western University students set to protest school's COVID-19 vaccine, mask mandates Mural festival to beautify Peachland walls Fajardo returns to form as Roughriders take down Lions Lotto Max winning numbers for Friday, Aug. 26, 2022