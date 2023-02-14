Father seemed agitated ahead of girls' murders, grandmother tells Quebec inquiry

Amélie Lemieux, centre, is comforted by family members as she holds pictures of her two daughters, Romy and Norah Carpentier, at a memorial in Lévis, Que., on Monday, July 13, 2020. The maternal grandmother of two young Quebec girls killed by their father in July 2020 says he was more agitated and nervous in the lead up to killings. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot