Firefighters from U.S., South Africa to battle Canada's 'unprecedented' fires

An aircraft (centre) disperses a mix of water and fire retardant over a fire near Barrington Lake in Shelburne County, N.S. in this Wednesday, May 31, 2023 handout photo. More than 300 firefighters from the United States and South Africa are heading to Canada in the coming days as the country battles an unprecedented wildfire season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Communications Nova Scotia **MANDATORY CREDIT**