Trudeau, Zelenskyy speak ahead of German meetings in Berlin

BERLIN - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy today from Berlin ahead of his meetings with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz as the NATO alliance continues to pressure Russia to end its invasion in Ukraine.
"Talked to my friend @JustinTrudeau about UACA defense co-operation and how to increase sanctions pressure on Russia. Agreed on further diplomatic steps. Canada stands with Ukraine. We feel it every day," the Ukrainian leader said on Twitter on Wednesday.
It was Trudeau’s first conversation with the Ukrainian leader in six days. Trudeau has praised Zelenskyy's resilience and leadership as his forces try to fend off an invasion by the largest military in Europe.
Their call came 14 days after Russian troops began pouring into Ukraine in an invasion the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights says has now killed more than 400 civilians.
On Tuesday, Zelenskyy released a new video showing him standing near the presidential offices in Kyiv in front of piles of sandbags, a few cars and a snow-dusted fir tree.
"Snow fell. It's that kind of springtime," he said, softly. "You see, it's that kind of wartime, that kind of springtime. Harsh. But we will win. "
It was Zelenskyy's second video in 24 hours showing him near the country's seat of power, apparently made to dispel any doubts about whether he had fled the city.
Later, Trudeau and Scholz will have their first conversation in person since Scholz replaced longtime chancellor Angela Merkel in December.
The discussions will likely include military spending and energy security.
Trudeau is also set to give a foreign policy speech to the Munich Security Conference in Berlin.
Scholz said last month Germany would finally increase its military spending to hit the two per cent of GDP target NATO allies committed to eight years ago and Trudeau is under pressure to follow suit.
Germany and Europe are also looking for alternative sources of oil and gas to cut their dependence on Russian fossil fuel exports.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2022.