Canada has admitted broken Indigenous relationship, unlike China on Uyghurs: Trudeau

A person stands in a tower on the perimeter of the Number 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 23, 2021. Human rights groups and Western nations led by the United States, Britain and Germany accused China of massive crimes against the Uyghur minority and demanded unimpeded access for U.N. experts at a virtual meeting on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 denounced by China as "politically motivated" and based on "lies." THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Mark Schiefelbein