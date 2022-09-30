Quebec election: Indigenous issues take back seat as campaign winds down

As Quebec's election campaign winds down, Indigenous leaders lament that issues that are priorities for the First Nations have largely been ignored by leaders. In this file photo, people take part in a rally in support of Joyce Echaquan in Trois-Rivieres, Que., on June 2, 2021. Echaquan, a 37-year-old Atikamekw mother of seven died in hospital in Joliette, Que., in 2020, after filming staff using derogatory slurs against her. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz