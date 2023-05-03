Canada sanctions Iran morality police officers, prison and drone company

Members of the Iranian community and their supporters rally in solidarity with protesters in Iran, after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in police custody for allegedly improperly wearing a hijab, in Ottawa on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Canada has slapped fresh sanctions on Iranian officials whom Ottawa blames for the arrest of Mahsa Amini, whose death sparked widespread anti-regime protests last September. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang