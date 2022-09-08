'The end of an era': Canadians react to the death of Queen Elizabeth II

Most Canadians have never known a world in which Queen Elizabeth II wasn't their official head of state.
News of the longest-serving British monarch's death sent shock waves of grief across Canada on Thursday. From political leaders, to royal officers, to everyday citizens, Canadians remembered the sovereign as a paragon of duty and enduring part of the national fabric.
"I think she'll be remembered as one of the country's greatest icons," said Robert Finch, chairman of the Monarchist League of Canada. "The constant in the world of change."
Premiers and lieutenant-governors from coast to coast touted the Queen's personal connection to their provinces over her dozens of visits to Canada during her record-breaking reign.
The Queen's frequent presence showed that she was far more than a figurehead in Canada, said Finch, and paid close attention to the country through the good times and the bad.
"She was not a fair-weather friend," said Finch. "She was truly here as one of us."
Canadians will process the 96-year-old's loss at their own pace as they reflect on her legacy and try to anticipate what lies ahead as King Charles III ascends to the throne, Finch said.
"It's one of those times in your life that you're going to remember where you were," he said. "It's the end of an era."
Larry Budd in Toronto was among the many Canadians who were following updates on the Queen's health as her family flocked to her bedside Thursday. He said he choked up when he learned she was gone.
"The Queen has been part of my life for my entire life," said Budd, 77. "She's definitely been very much a part of Canadian culture for as long as I’ve been alive."
David Lilley and his wife were only a couple days into their Halifax vacation when news of the Queen's death sent them scrambling to book flights back to England.
Lilley is one of 10 royal ushers who officiate events such as weddings and funerals.
"I’ve got to be back for Westminster Abbey,” said Lilley, who was appointed to the position six years ago. “We all do the job until we’re 70, so I’ve got a few years left. And now I’ll be serving the King.”
Lilley met the Queen several times as part of his duties. “She took my arm and I helped her down steps and things like that," he said. "She was just very genuine… She just could talk to people."
Shawn Wade, president of the B.C. branch of the Royal Commonwealth Society, a royalist group with more than 100 members, likened learning of the Queen’s death to an "atom bomb" going off.
"It’s like losing someone in the family really," said Wade. "She is in our lives from the time we are born….You can’t comprehend it."
— with files from Paola Loriggio in Toronto, Lyndsay Armstrong in Halifax and Nono Shen in Vancouver
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 8, 2022.