No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot No winning ticket for Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot Jun 13, 2023 48 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There was no winning ticket sold in Tuesday's Lotto Max $10 million draw.The jackpot for the next draw on June 16 will be an estimated $15 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Human Interest Gambling Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCorbett, Prystay share their vision for the Dragonboat PubFormat changed for local grad paradesFamily receives one-week graceJW event moves to KelownaAnother slide closes Highway 9735 more rental apartments approved‘Modern castle’ on Vancouver Avenue going to auctionBryan Adams coming back to PentictonLetters to the Editor (4): Friday, June 9, 2023Sculpture vandalized Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Golden Knights blast Panthers 9-3 in Game 5 to capture first Stanley Cup title Tuesday's sports scoreboard for June 13, 2023 No winning ticket sold for Tuesday's $10 million Lotto Max jackpot Historic Boston church where the Revolution was sparked to host its first play Toronto woman arrested in lottery scam targeting seniors in two provinces 18-year-old trainee shot 3 soldiers at firing range on Japanese army base, killing 2, officials say