Newly sanctioned Iranians include Toronto gym denizen

A motorcycle of Basij, Iranian paramilitary militia, is set on fire during a protest after a 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini's death when she was detained by the morality police, in Tehran, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022 in this photo taken by an individual not employed by the Associated Press and obtained by the AP outside Iran. Canada is sanctioning more Iranian officials, including a senior military official spotted earlier this year at a Toronto-area gym. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Middle East Images