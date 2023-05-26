Federal invasive species fund opens to new projects

Joyce Murray, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, speaks during an announcement in Vancouver, on February 7, 2023. The federal government is set to begin accepting proposals to spend the remaining money in a multimillion-dollar fund aimed at fighting invasive species across Canada. Fisheries Minister Joyce Murray says the $8.75-million Aquatic Invasive Species Prevention Fund is aimed at raising public awareness and working to stop the threat of non-native fresh water and marine species. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck