RCMP resistant to change despite repeated calls for action: former senior Mountie

Commissioners Leanne Fitch, Michael MacDonald, chair, and Kim Stanton, left to right, conduct a virtual session on contemporary community policing, safety and well-being, at the Mass Casualty Commission inquiry into the mass murders in rural Nova Scotia on April 18/19, 2020, in Halifax on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. Gabriel Wortman, dressed as an RCMP officer and driving a replica police cruiser, murdered 22 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan