Liberals to get help from NDP to get net-zero bill to Senate faster

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is joined by NDP MP Laurel Collins speak during a press conference on the front lawn of the B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday August 14, 2020. NDP environment critic Laurel Collins says her party will help the Liberals get the government's climate accountability bill to the Senate as soon as possible, even though the bill isn't as good as she thinks it could be. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito