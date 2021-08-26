Liberals will hike supplementary pensions for low-income seniors, Trudeau says

QUEBEC - Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is promising a bump in federal aid to low-income seniors if re-elected, appealing to an age cohort most likely to cast a ballot with a pledge that could also help him in key Quebec races.
The pledge Trudeau outlined would see the guaranteed income supplement rise by $500 a year for individuals, and $750 for senior couples, reaching some 2.2 million seniors who receive the old-age benefit.
The Liberals didn't detail how much the measure would cost.
The first time the Liberals gave a bump in benefits to the country's poorest seniors, the measure was credited for lifting some 57,000 retirees out of poverty, although many of them moved just barely above the poverty line.
On Thursday, Trudeau argued that an extra $42 per month for individuals would make a material difference in their lives.
"Unfortunately, we know that for many, many seniors, every dollar counts," Trudeau said.
"That's been particularly clear during this pandemic where our seniors have been unbelievably vulnerable both to COVID itself, to the isolation they felt, but also with extra costs they've had to absorb."
The number of Canadian seniors has reached record levels, and their ranks are only expected to grow as more people retire and live longer in retirement — a double-whammy to federal books.
As a result, spending on old age security and the low-income supplement is expected to rise from $62.5 billion this year to $81 billion in 2026, based on the projections in the spring budget.
That budget also made good on a 2019 campaign promise to raise old age security payments by 10 per cent for seniors over the age of 75. The budget estimated it would provide an extra $766 in benefits to 3.3 million retirees, but that doesn't kick in until next year.
So in the meantime, the Liberals sent one-time payments of $500 to the country's oldest seniors to hold them over until next year, with the payments landing in bank accounts beginning the day after Trudeau kick-started the campaign.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh chastised Trudeau's announcement, noting that benefits for low-income seniors had been cut if they received emergency benefits, which pushed up their income used to calculate the value of seniors benefits.
“If Justin Trudeau wants to make life better for seniors, he should start today by reversing his cuts to income assistance for seniors," Singh said in a statement.
Seniors are always a critical constituency in an election because they turn out to vote in higher numbers. In the 2019 election, 79 per cent of those between 65 and 74 voted, well above the overall turnout rate of 67 per cent as reported by Elections Canada.
Their votes could be doubly important for the Liberals in Quebec with candidates in tight races, including with the Bloc Québécois. That party supports boosting benefits for seniors, but Trudeau demurred when asked why he could not have proposed the measure in a minority Parliament.
Jean-Yves Duclos is one of the Trudeau ministers in one of those tight races with the Bloc, having barely won his riding of Quebec in 2015 and again in 2019.
The former academic had studied the effects of federal policy on seniors poverty rates, and his work was part of the decision by the Liberals to set the age of eligibility for old age security at 65, rather than 67 as the previous Conservative government proposed.
But between Thursday's announcement for more money for seniors and billions for the province's publicly funded child-care system, Duclos was asked if the Liberals weren't just copying-and-pasting from the Bloc's playbook to wedge them in Quebec.
"The Bloc Québécois speak. We act," Duclos told reporters after the event.
"(Bloc Leader Yves-François) Blanchet has never been invited to the federal cabinet to defend the interests of Quebecers, so he can say whatever he wants. We're there to help people in Quebec."
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2021.