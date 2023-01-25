Results to be released after second search for graves at B.C. residential school

A cemetery and a boarded-up abandoned building are seen on the former grounds of St. Joseph's Mission residential School, in Williams Lake, B.C., on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Williams Lake First Nation in central British Columbia is ready to announce results from the second phase of an investigation of grounds around the school, where 93 "reflections," indicating unmarked graves of children were found in 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck