The latest on protests against COVID-19 measures in Ottawa and beyond

The latest developments on ongoing protests against COVID-19 restrictions and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government, both in Ottawa and various cities across Canada. All times eastern:
2:10 p.m.
Ottawa police say they have made 22 arrests related to the ongoing protests downtown.
They have also issued more than 1,300 tickets and there are 79 ongoing criminal investigations related to the protest.
Deputy Chief Steve Bell says officers are focused on hardening the perimeter around downtown and preventing fuel from getting to the trucks parked there.
He says demonstrators have been trying to subvert those efforts, including in some cases by filling gas canisters with water to distract officers.
He says officers were swarmed Monday as they attempted to seize fuel from the demonstrators.
---
2 p.m.
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says Canadians are troubled by anyone who associates themselves with the "extreme statements" that have been made by the leaders of the anti-vaccine mandate convoy.
A self-declared spokesman for the protest said Monday that he wanted to form a coalition with the Conservatives, NDP and Bloc Québécois, while a memorandum of understanding has called for the Senate and Governor General to force governments to lift COVID-19 restrictions.
Speaking at an afternoon news conference, Mendicino says inciting the overthrow of the government with violence is simply inconsistent with the way democracy functions.
He warned that any politicians who are supporting the protesters are embarking on a "very troubling path."
He adds that most Canadians understand there is a difference between being tired of the pandemic and crossing a line into trying to set up a parallel structure of government.
———
1:55 p.m.
Hundreds of workers helping with the renovation of Centre Block have been told to stay home because of the ongoing demonstration outside.
Public Services and Procurement Canada confirms the construction site was closed on Jan. 28 out of concerns for the safety and security of workers on Parliament Hill.
Centre Block was closed three years ago for a complete overhaul and workers are still in the demolition and abatement phase.
A recent report to the House of Commons said that 400 workers were on site daily, a number expected to swell to up to 1,500 once the project's work is at its peak.
———
1:40 p.m.
Ottawa police say 25 per cent of the 418 trucks camped in Ottawa have children living in them.
Deputy Chief Steve Bell says they are concerned about the kids, because of the cold and their access to sanitation.
He says the children could also be at risk in a potential police operation.
Police are working with the Children’s Aid Society to ensure the children’s welfare and safety.
There are no plans to remove the children from the trucks.
———
1:25 p.m.
Christian fundraising site GiveSendGo — which has provided a home for the so-called "freedom convoy" fundraising campaign after GoFundMe axed it — says it will not conflate individuals trying to incite violence with the movement as a whole.
GiveSendGo says in a statement it has been in contact with the campaign organizers and received "full assurance" funds will go to provide humanitarian aid and legal support for the "peaceful truckers and their families."
The fundraising site says that it does not condone "violence of any form."
The fundraising site was blocked by PayPal last year after its use to raise funds for those who attended the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
A data breach, reported by the U.K.'s Guardian newspaper, showed that GiveSendGo raised millions of dollars for far-right movements and groups such as the Proud Boys, who are designated a terrorist group in Canada.
———
1:20 p.m.
Ottawa's city manager says all tow-truck companies on contract with the city have refused to haul away the big rigs that have gridlocked Ottawa's downtown for the second week in a row.
Steve Kanellakos says the consensus seems to be that many of the companies don't want to do the work because the heavy truck industry is such a large part of their livelihoods and they won't want to damage that part of their businesses.
He says the city is reviewing the contracts to see what recourse it has in this unprecedented situation.
In the meantime, Ottawa's mayor has reached out to other large Ontario cities to see if they can help, and the city is calling companies across Eastern Ontario.
———
1:10 p.m.
Alberta RCMP say some vehicles are now able to drive through the U.S. border crossing in Southern Alberta after both lanes were blocked again last night by anti-vaccine mandate protesters.
Commercial and passenger vehicles travelling northbound from the U.S. are able to cross freely near Coutts, Alta., but Mounties say large commercial vehicles travelling south are being asked to find alternative routes to avoid delays.
———
12:30 p.m.
Federal cabinet ministers and Ottawa's mayor met late Monday to find solutions to end the anti-vaccine mandate protest that has snarled the Canadian capital for over a week.
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said on Twitter today that he was joined by Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino in talks with Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson and city officials.
The meeting came after Watson sent a letter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday.
The mayor asked for another 1,800 police officers in addition to his current contingent of 2,100 police and civilian members to "quell the insurrection" in Ottawa.
———
11 a.m.
Quebec Liberal MP Joel Lightbound says it's time his government stops dividing Canadians on the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lightbound broke publicly with his political party today, telling reporters the government led by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau continues to "demonize'' people who have legitimate criticisms of the way the pandemic is being managed.
He says the government must provide Canadians with a clear and measurable road map detailing when federal restrictions related to the pandemic will be lifted.
The MP for the Louis-Hebert riding in Quebec City spoke to reporters the same time as a Liberal party cabinet meeting was scheduled, a day after MPs held an emergency debate on the ongoing trucker protest outside Parliament Hill.
———
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2022.