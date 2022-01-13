Vulnerable in B.C. and Alberta approached to take COVID-19 vaccines for others

Ravi Kahlon, B.C. Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation, has his provincial COVID-19 vaccine card scanned by White Spot restaurant general manager Bill Warwick, before having breakfast in Delta, B.C., on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Homeless and vulnerable people in British Columbia are being offered cash to take the COVID-19 vaccine using their identification. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck