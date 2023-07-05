Ten years after Lac-Megantic rail disaster, fish not biting 'like they used to'

Pierre Grenier, president of the Lac-Megantic anglers association, is shown in downtown Lac-Megantic, Que., on Friday, May 26, 2023. Grenier says that ever since the 2013 train derailment in Lac-Megantic, Que., spilled 100,000 litres of crude oil into the Chaudière River, the fishing hasn't been as good. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stéphane Blais