Toronto health authorities investigate first suspected monkeypox case

This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. Toronto Public Health says it is investigating a first suspected case of monkeypox in the province. Health officials say it's a man in his 40s who had contact with someone who recently travelled to Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-CDC, Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner