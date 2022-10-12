COVID-19 hospitalizations rise across Quebec but situation is 'under control'

MONTREAL - The number of COVID-19 hospitalizations is increasing across Quebec, but the rise is not as rapid as in previous waves and is not being felt in intensive care units, Health Minister Christian Dubé said Wednesday.
Health officials reported a rise of 207 COVID-19 patients, for a total of 2,030 — the first time hospitalizations rose above 2,000 since mid-August. They said 595 patients are in hospital because of the disease.
Hospitalizations are on the rise, Dubé told reporters in Montreal, because there has been a steady increase in infections over the past four weeks, particularly among people 70 and over and among health-care workers.
"It's not the kind of exponential increase we've seen before and this increase is not being felt in intensive care at the moment, which is also good news, so it's different from the seventh wave that we had in the summer," Dubé said.
But the health-care system remains fragile, he added.
According to the Health Department, 3,748 health-care workers were absent due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The minister said the best way to protect the health-care system is for people to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster, adding that anyone whose last shot was more than five months ago, or whose last infection was more than three months ago, should get another dose.
"You know your own situation … you know when you have received a booster shot or you know when you had COVID, but there is nothing better than an updated vaccination to protect you against the virus," he said.
While Dubé said people should think about wearing masks more frequently, he added that the government has no plans to implement any restrictive public health measures.
“There is no need at this time for new measures, we just need to wear the mask when it's needed, and I think that's very important, but also the key message today is go get your booster shot as soon as possible," Dube said.
Public health director Dr. Luc Boileau said that while the percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive was above 10 per cent on Wednesday, the situation remains under control.
"If you look at the intensive care units, they are not submerged by cases, which is an important difference from the other waves that we were experiencing; so, the situation is under control," Boileau said. "It is legitimate to be worried about what's going on, but there's no expectation to change our recommendation to the government."
Officials said 52 people were in intensive care with COVID-19 Wednesday, including 19 people hospitalized because of the disease.
The Health Department also reported 14 more deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus, including three that occurred within the previous 24 hours.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2022.