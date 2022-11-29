Canadian agriculture groups hope new Indo-Pacific strategy leads to trade deals

Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly, front left, responds to questions as Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino listens during a news conference to announce Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy in Vancouver on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. Agriculture commodity groups are applauding the Liberal government’s long-awaited Indo-Pacific strategy and hoping it will lead to more, and better, free trade deals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck