Inquiry releases recordings of heated RCMP meeting after Nova Scotia mass shooting

RCMP Commissioner Brenda Lucki, front, arrives for a change of command ceremony for incoming B.C. RCMP Commanding Officer, Deputy Commissioner Dwayne McDonald, in Langley, B.C., Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The inquiry into the Nova Scotia mass shooting today released partial recordings of a tense RCMP meeting that is at the centre of allegations of political interference into the police investigation of the massacre. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck