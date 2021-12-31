Group in B.C. looks to build smaller, homelike long-term care units after COVID-19

Inglewood Care Centre resident Janet Baxter, 82, uses her computer in her room at the long-term care home in West Vancouver, on Thursday, December 16, 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a rethink of how long-term care facilities are designed to prevent outbreaks of infectious diseases that can easily spread in crowded quarters, isolating residents and closing them off from family visitors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck