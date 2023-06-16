CP NewsAlert: Canada passes 40 million population milestone NewsAlert: Canada surpasses 40 million people Jun 16, 2023 59 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OTTAWA - Canada's population has reached more than 40 million, according to Statistics Canada, a major milestone for the country.More coming. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Science Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesCorbett, Prystay share their vision for the Dragonboat PubFormat changed for local grad paradesFamily receives one-week graceJW event moves to KelownaCity reaches an agreement with South Main MarketPenticton family will be allowed to remain in CanadaOsoyoos cancels its July 1 fireworksAnother slide closes Highway 97Bryan Adams coming back to Penticton35 more rental apartments approved Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News Regular pool closure extended for needed repairs CP NewsAlert: Canada passes 40 million population milestone Okîsikow Way Day celebrated in Edmonton with new street blades and crosswalk art Police, school board ask students to refrain from Sunset party Thornbury Farmers’ Market peeved at parking tickets for vendors Surrey, B.C., to stay with RCMP over independent force, costing the city millions