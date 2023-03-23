RCMP arrest suspect in Montreal on terrorism allegations after tip from FBI

The RCMP logo is seen outside the force's 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. RCMP say they have arrested a man in Montreal on terrorism allegations after receiving intelligence from the United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

 DD

MONTREAL - The RCMP say they arrested a man in Montreal today on terrorism allegations after receiving intelligence from the FBI.

Police say officers arrested 18-year-old Mohamed Amine Assal, who is from Montreal's St-Laurent borough.

They say their operation was to disrupt Assal's "suspicious activities" and get him to sign a peace bond that could include several conditions.

The RCMP say their investigation gave them reasonable grounds to fear that Assal may commit a terrorism offence.

They say he has not been charged but could be at a later date.

An RCMP news release says the police force is committed to countering religiously motivated violent extremism.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2023.

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.