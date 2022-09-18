Trudeau meets UK Prime Minister Liz Truss, other world leaders in London

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visits 10 Downing Street to meet with British Prime Minister Liz Truss in London on Sunday, September 18, 2022, ahead of the funeral service for the late Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and a rock of stability across much of a turbulent century, died Thursday Sept. 8, 2022, after 70 years on the throne. She was 96. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette