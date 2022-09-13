Poilievre taps Scheer to serve in new leadership team ahead of Parliament's return

Conservative MP and leadership candidate Pierre Poilievre walks with his caucus colleague Andrew Scheer, a former leader of the party, as they arrive for a press conference outside the Bank of Canada in Ottawa, on Thursday, April 28, 2022. Poilievre is tapping Scheer to serve as his chief lieutenant in the House of Commons, as the newly minted Conservative leader prepares his party for next week's return of Parliament. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang