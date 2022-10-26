Saskatchewan First: Province seeking more autonomy over resources, economic future

REGINA - Premier Scott Moe has his eyes set on flexing Saskatchewan's autonomy with legislation akin to Alberta's proposed sovereignty act.
Lt.-Gov. Russell Mirastry, in the throne speech, has laid out the Saskatchewan Party government's agenda for the fall session of the legislature.
He says Saskatchewan will seek more independence, especially over its natural resources.
Canada's Constitution already separates provincial and federal powers, but Saskatchewan wants the writing in its own laws.
The government is set in the coming days to introduce the Saskatchewan First Act.
It says the intent is to define that "Saskatchewan alone" has exclusive jurisdiction over its natural resources and economic future.
"The legislation will draw the jurisdictional line and defend that line based on the existing constitutional division of powers," Mirasty said. "To be clear, this is not about abrogating or ignoring the Constitution."
Moe made a commitment that his government would "respect and follow all the laws of the land" as it puts forward these changes.
"We're trying to do everything we can as a province to try to provide clarity for the investment community and for Saskatchewan residents, as well as Canadians," Moe said Wednesday.
He said emission caps on fertilizer or oil production is outside the bounds of the federal government's jurisdiction.
Saskatchewan lost a constitutional challenge against Ottawa on the carbon tax, but Moe said he doesn't believe it set a precedent for other federal environmental policies.
"The weighing in on the carbon tax policy doesn't pre-empt that it's going to work on all these other... (federal environmental) polices," said Moe, who has previously said he would take legal actions against them.
Saskatchewan is already set to intervene in the constitutional challenge of Canada's Impact Assessment Act, should it move to the Supreme Court of Canada. It allows the government to assess environmental impacts of projects on federal lands before they go ahead.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 26, 2022.