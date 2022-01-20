Officials optimistic treatments will help ease COVID strain on Canada's health system

A bottle containing the drug remdesivir is held by a health worker at the Institute of Infectology of Kenezy Gyula Teaching Hospital of the University of Debrecen in Debrecen, Hungary, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. A new study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal suggests the antiviral medication remdesivir could have a "modest but significant effect'' on COVID-19 patient outcomes, including decreasing the need for mechanical ventilation by approximately 50 per cent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Zsolt Czegledi/MTI via AP)