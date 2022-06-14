Federal government gives $77 million for new fire-resistant buildings in Lytton, B.C.

The burned-out remains of businesses and properties destroyed by last year's devastating wildfire are seen along with rail lines, centre, and the Trans-Canada Highway, upper right, in Lytton, B.C., on Saturday, May 21, 2022. The fire-ravaged community of Lytton, B.C., will get $77 million from the federal government to help it rebuild a fire-resistant and energy-efficient community. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck