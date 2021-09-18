Riding to watch ahead of the federal election: Gaspésie-Iles-de-la-Madeleine

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier take a stroll on the boardwalk near the Perce rock, following a meeting on Wednesday, July 14, 2021 in Perce, Quebec. The Gaspésie region in eastern Quebec is best known to outsiders for its charming villages, outdoor recreation opportunities and panoramic views of the St-Lawrence river, but it could also become contested territory during a fall election.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot