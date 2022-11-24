Sajjan mum on human rights during World Cup visit to Qatar

Canada's Minister of International Development Harjit Sajjan, right, looks on as Belgium Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib, wears a "One Love" armband on the tribune during the World Cup group F soccer match between Belgium and Canada, at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Sajjan is facing opposition criticism after not making any public statement about human rights during his visit to Qatar. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Natacha Pisarenko