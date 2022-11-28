Senior Air Force officers charged over 'inappropriate' fighter pilot nickname

OTTAWA - The Royal Canadian Air Force says two senior officers have been charged for allegedly failing to stop a group of fighter pilots from assigning an inappropriate nickname to another member in June.
Col. Colin Marks and Lt.-Col. Corey Mask each face one charge of failing to effectively carry out their responsibilities and will face disciplinary hearings, according to the Air Force.
Air Force spokesman Maj. Trevor Reid says the charges are not criminal in nature, and that their hearings will be conducted by other officers and not open to the public.
The charges stem from an informal meeting in June at one of Canada's two main fighter jet bases, 4 Wing Cold Lake in Alberta.
During the meeting, several fighter pilots proposed, discussed and assigned what the military has only described as an inappropriate call sign for another pilot.
Neither Marks nor Mask could be immediately reached for comment.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28, 2022.