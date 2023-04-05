Man pleads not guilty to murdering 13-year-old Marrisa Shen, of Burnaby, B.C.

RCMP Cpl. Daniela Panesar places a photo of Marrisa Shen, 13, next to a map indicating where her body was found in Central Park, during a news conference in Burnaby, B.C., on Wednesday July 19, 2017. A man accused of the first-degree murder of the Burnaby, B.C., teenager six years ago repeatedly denied killing the girl as his trial started on April 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck