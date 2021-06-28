Sentencing hearing to begin for Ontario man who killed woman in Edmonton hotel room

Cindy Gladue is shown in an undated handout photo presented as a court exhibit. A sentencing hearing is to begin for an Ontario truck driver convicted of killing Gladue in his Edmonton hotel room in 2011. In February, a jury found Bradley Barton guilty of manslaughter in the death of the 36-year-old Métis and Cree woman. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO — Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta