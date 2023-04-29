Alberta's two main political rivals have baggage to shed ahead of May 29 election

Alberta’s two main provincial political party leaders are set to duel for the province's highest office starting Monday in a campaign that for both could be a case of win or go home. This compilation photo shows Premier Danielle Smith (left) as she speaks at an economic forum in Calgary on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 and NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley as she addresses the Calgary Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh