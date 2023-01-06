No winning ticket sold for Friday's $40 million Lotto Max jackpot Jan 6, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save There was no winning ticket sold in Friday's Lotto Max $40 million draw.The jackpot for the next draw on Jan. 10 will be an estimated $50 million. The Canadian Press. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags National Human Interest Jackpot Max Ticket Draw Winning Lottery Lotto Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesNo slowing down this centenarian -- the garden awaits!Stabbing victim identifiedBellevue Café pulls the plugIt's a girl!Meet the Nadeau brothers, stars of the BCHLCoffee break on Main StreetAnother victim from Christmas Eve bus crash identifiedRCMP confirm stabbing victim's ID, ask for tipsKenora facing an HIV crisis, health care professionals sayLetters to the Editor: Wednesday, January 4, 2022 Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Go to form Latest News McCarthy elected House speaker in rowdy post-midnight vote Sports scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 Di Giuseppe leads Abbotsford Canucks to 4-3 win over Henderson Silver Knights Ratzlaff stops 28 shots to lead Seattle Thunderbirds past Regina Pats 6-0 Iran executes 2 more men detained amid nationwide protests No winning ticket sold for Friday's $40 million Lotto Max jackpot