'Exciting time': Nunavut's historic land use plan heads into final public hearings

Boats make their way through the Frobisher Bay inlet in Iqaluit on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. One of the final steps in a 15-year-long process to formally guide how, where and when land and water can be used in Nunavut is underway, with the last in a series of public hearings beginning in Iqaluit earlier this week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick