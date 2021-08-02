Montreal investment fund sued over use of founder's great-great-grandfather's name

Elisabeth Laett, Holt Xchange's managing partner, is seen in front of portraits of Sir Herbert Holt, right, and other Holt family members at the company's office Friday, July 30, 2021 in Montreal. The company is in a legal battle with Credit Suisse, which operates an unrelated business called HOLT and has registered trademarks for the name HOLT. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz