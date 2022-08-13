Canadian Blood Services in talks around paid donations of plasma as supply dwindles

A blood donor clinic pictured at a shopping mall in Calgary, Alta., Friday, March 27, 2020. Canadian Blood Services says it is in talks with companies that pay donors for plasma as it faces a decrease in collections. In a statement, the blood-collection agency said Friday it is in "ongoing discussion with governments and the commercial plasma industry" on how to more than double domestic plasma collection to 50 per cent of supply. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh