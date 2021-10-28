Trudeau to talk tulips, trade and safer skies as he meets with Dutch prime minister

THE HAGUE, Netherlands - Global security, trade and tulips will be on the agenda as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau addresses Dutch parliamentarians in The Hague this morning.
Trudeau is in the Netherlands for an official visit at the start of a six-day trip to Europe.
His whirlwind, 24-hour stop in Holland will also include a bilateral meeting with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and a visit to the Canadian War Cemetery with Princess Margriet of the Netherlands.
His early morning speech to both the Senate and House of Representatives in the Hall of Knights will pay homage to the friendship that grew between the two countries following Canada's lead role liberating the Netherlands at the end of the Second World War.
Trudeau and Rutte are expected to discuss trade, climate change and global security, including a joint effort to prevent further tragedies involving civilian airliners flying through conflict zones.
This weekend Trudeau will be in Italy for the G20 leaders' summit and then he will fly to Scotland for the first two days of the United Nations Cop26 climate negotiations before he returns to Canada.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 29, 2021.