Feds announce $1 million fund to reach communities affected by monkeypox

A colourized transmission electron micrograph of monkeypox particles (yellow) found within an infected cell (blue), is shown in a handout photo captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. The federal government plans to give $1 million to community organizations across the country to provide gay and bisexual men with information about monkeypox and combat stigma around the disease. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases **MANDATORY CREDIT**